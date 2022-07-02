Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $240.94 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

