Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.