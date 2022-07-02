MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 997.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $269.01 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.74 and a 200-day moving average of $367.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

