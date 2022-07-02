Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

