Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

