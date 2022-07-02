Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Equifax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

