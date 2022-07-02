Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

