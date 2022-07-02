Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

