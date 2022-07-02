Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 313 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

