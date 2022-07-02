Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 139 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FCN stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.