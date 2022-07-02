Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 533.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.