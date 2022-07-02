1,408 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

