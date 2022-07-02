Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.48.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $175.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.