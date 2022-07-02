Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Raised by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,044,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

