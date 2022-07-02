Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1,403.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $293.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $11,637,690 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

