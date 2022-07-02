Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

