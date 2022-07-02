Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 1,512,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.81 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

