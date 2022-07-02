Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 642.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.72 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

