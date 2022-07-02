Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 290 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.