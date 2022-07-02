935 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $90.95 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

