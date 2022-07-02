Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.