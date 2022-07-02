Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2,524.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

CPB stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.