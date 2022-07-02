Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.