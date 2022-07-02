756 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

