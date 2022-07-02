Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 399.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 841,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.91. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

