Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

