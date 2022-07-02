Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.