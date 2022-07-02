Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

