Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1,550.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

