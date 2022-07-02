Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 500,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 219,168 shares during the period. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 147.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

