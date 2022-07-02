Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 509 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

