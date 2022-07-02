Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

