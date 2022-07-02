Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.18 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

