Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

