Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.