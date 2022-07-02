318 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,075,000 after buying an additional 130,707 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $197.92 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

