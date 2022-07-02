Riverview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

