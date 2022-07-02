Riverview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

