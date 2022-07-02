Riverview Trust Co Makes New $65,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

