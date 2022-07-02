Riverview Trust Co Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Toro were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Toro by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Toro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Toro by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Toro by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,862 shares of company stock valued at $894,779 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

