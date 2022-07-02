Riverview Trust Co Acquires 173 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.49.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

