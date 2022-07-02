Riverview Trust Co Buys 482 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

