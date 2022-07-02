Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,769 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

