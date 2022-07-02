Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

