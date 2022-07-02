Riverview Trust Co Buys 462 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

