Riverview Trust Co Has $80,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in FMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

