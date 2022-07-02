Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

