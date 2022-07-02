Riverview Trust Co Buys 43 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in MarketAxess by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.83 and a 200 day moving average of $325.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

