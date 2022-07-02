Riverview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.25 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

