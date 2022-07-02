Riverview Trust Co Purchases 123 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 252,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

